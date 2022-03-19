Akshay Kumar says it was ‘extremely difficult’ to wear eye lens in Bachchhan Paandey: ‘Jaan nikal jaati thi’

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are all over the headlines as their new film Bachchhan Paandey hit the screens on Holi, March 18. People flocked to the theatres and watched their favourite Jodi on-screen. The moviegoers have given a positive response to the film. Bachchhan Paandey is an action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

In a recent interaction with the media in Delhi, Akshay Kumar opened up about his role and shared the details of behind the scene preparations. When asked about the most difficult part of shooting for Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar revealed that wearing his eye lens for his character was ‘extremely difficult’.

Akshay said ‘Jaan nikal jaati thi’ as he could not fix it in his eye himself as it was a very big lens. The actor said he would see everything blurry and that’s how he used to shoot. The actor further added, “The first day it took about 15 minutes, but later it used to take me hardly 2-3 minutes. We decided on my look by doing a lot of photoshoots for three days and that’s when we zeroed in on this one.”

Recently, a large crowd gathered to watch Akshay and his team promoting their film at Delhi's train station. He even shared a picture and captioned it, “ "बच्चन पांडे की टोली आ पहुँची है दिल्ली! Holi pe Goli #BachchhanPaandey in cinemas on 18th March!” To note, Bachchhan Paandey is the remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram.

