Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna was unbothered about his Canadian citizenship row: 'What is there to...'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. In his long career, he has been a part of several acclaimed films in different genres. However, in recent years, he has been criticized for his affinity towards Canada and for having a Canadian passport for a while. The actor has now opened up about this issue.

Akshay Kumar talks about his Canadian citizenship row

In an interview with India Today, Akshay Kumar spoke about his Canadian citizenship row. He said that Twinkle Khanna was not bothered by this entire issue. "Nothing, what is there to have a conversation about?", he asked while stating that people only attack him ‘for effect’ as they eventually get bored. The Mission Raniganj actor also denied that he was coerced by Khanna to give up on his Canadian citizenship.

Kumar then added, "Even though I had a Canadian passport, I paid all of my taxes here. I was the highest-paying taxpayer. I had no idea people were so disturbed. Because of the pandemic, it took nearly a year and a half for me to apply for citizenship. Surprisingly, I received it on August 15."

Akshay Kumar on promoting BJP via his films

In the same interview, Kumar also opened up on claims that he promotes the ruling BJP through his films. He said, “Lots of times people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. (It’s not like that when I made Airlift, Congress party was in power). No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn't matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country.”

Workwise, he was last seen in Mission Raniganj with Parineeti Chopra. Some of his upcoming films include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Welcome to the Jungle.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar on alleged promotions of BJP through films; 'Maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress...'