Akshay Kumar set to begin work on biopic of mining engineer Jaswant Gill; Will leave for UK in July.

There's no stopping Akshay Kumar who continues to go about his business and movies, irrespective of the box office fate. The actor, who was recently seen in Samrat Prithviiraj, is gearing up for his next film Raksha Bandhan which is set to hit the theatres in August 2022. While there's time for that, Akshay is not taking a break, instead he will begin filming for Capsule Gill.

Wondering what's Capsule Gill? Well, it's a biopic on chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill and Akshay will be playing the central character in the biopic. For the same, Akshay will be heading to UK to kick-start work on the film along with Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai.

Akshay, as chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill, is a true story based on Gill's life who led the rescue operation to save over 60 lives when a Raniganj coal mine got flooded in 1989. As per reports, the actor is slated to shoot in UK till the end of July after which he will return to India for the promotions of Raksha Bandhan.

In Capsule Gill, Akshay will be joined by his Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra, who is playing his onscreen wife. The actress will begin shooting with Akshay sometime in September for the film's second schedule which will take place in in Raigarh and West Bengal's Raniganj.

Do you think Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra make a good onscreen pair? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty showers love on beau KL Rahul as he shares health update post successful surgery; PIC