Akshay Kumar set to shoot with 200 artistes today for Bachchan Pandey in rainy Mumbai.

There's no stopping ! After recovering from Covid-19, has successfully returned to work. For the last few days, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi have been shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Now, they have returned to the city's bustling suburbs and rented out their film's final location — a multiplex theater complex in Mumbai's Andheri.

For the final scenes of Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar will be shooting with 200 artistes. To make sure the shoot goes off smoothly, the production has cordoned off the entire area. The team also has taken a huge step in terms of cautiously treading forward with such a large scale shoot involving so many artistes.

A unit member revealed to the publication, "Early last week, the 200-member team was tested after which they were kept in a bio-bubble. They underwent another COVID test on Tuesday. Following their negative reports, they joined the unit for the three-day stint."

While the source added that Kriti Sanon and Arshad have already shot for their portion, Akshay Kumar will be shooting on Thursday and Friday and calling it a wrap on Bachchan Pandey.

"The unit restricted themselves to the multiplex area, refraining from using the entrance and exits of the adjoining mall. While Arshad wrapped up his portions by 5.30 pm, Akshay will report to the set today. He has two days of work left after which he will turn his attention to Raksha Bandhan," the source stated.

