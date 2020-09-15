Akshay Kumar shares an adorable PHOTO of son Aarav on the eve of his 18th birthday

Akshay Kumar shared a sweet birthday wish for his son Aarav on the eve of his 18th birthday. Akshay's birthday wish for his son will surely melt your hearts.

The superstar of Bollywood, shared a sweet birthday message for his son Aarav on his 18th birthday. Akshay wrote in his post on Instagram, "Can’t believe this day has come. Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!! Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me. Now you’re taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it. All my love, hugs & prayers, your loving father." The throwback photo sees carrying his little son in his arms and both are seen in a happy mood.

The throwback photo of actor Akshay Kumar along with his son Aarav is simply melting our hearts. The Bollywood actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media account. The actor has a loyal fan base on his social media accounts who are always delighted to see the latest picture of the Bollywood star. The actor's wife Twinkle Khanna also shared an emotional post for son Aarav on the eve of his 18th birthday.

Check out the post:

Twinkle wrote in her Instagram post, "Happy birthday! ‘Flesh of my flesh and blood of my blood’ I know that you have always said ‘Mom stop saying these weird things! ’ but it is the truth, you have my cells and I have yours -leftovers hanging around in my brain or at least that’s what science claims." On the work front, Akshay Kumar shot with Bear Grylls for Into The Wild.

(ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar reveals Aarav wants to have his own identity: Says ‘He doesn't want to tell anyone he’s my son’)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×