Akshay Kumar shares first photo from Raksha Bandhan set on Day 1 of shoot; Dedicates film to sister Alka

Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has finally gone on floors today. Khiladi Kumar shared an update with director Aanand L Rai and dedicated the film to his sister Alka Hiranandani.

After a long wait, is back on the sets of a film and it is none other than Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan. The film has been in the headlines since last week when Bhumi Pednekar had joined the cast. Now, on Monday, Akshay reported on the sets of the film and dropped a sneak peek as he began shooting for the film post the unlock. The actor shared the photo and dedicated the special film to his sister Alka Bhatia and his bond with her.

Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes."

Take a look:

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

Share your comment ×