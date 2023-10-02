Akshay Kumar shares glimpse of Mission Raniganj's Keemti; dedicates song to Parineeti Chopra's 'special day'

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is highly anticipated. Recently, the film's team released the popular song Jalsa 2.0, which quickly gained popularity among fans. The trailer introduced Akshay Kumar as an unsung hero. Now, Akshay Kumar has taken to his social media to celebrate Parineeti Chopra's wedding to Raghav Chadha and provide an update on the film’s next romantic track titled, Keemti.

Akshay Kumar gives an update on Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’s next romantic track

Today, on October 2, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of him and Parineeti Chopra from his upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue and gave an update on the film’s next romantic track titled Keemti. The picture shared by the Khiladi actor from the song features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra portraying Mr. & Mrs. Gill, hinting at a romantic aspect in the movie. Calling the song which is set to release tomorrow as a “gift” to Parineeti on her “special day,” Akshay wrote, “There's nothing more #Keemti than love @parineetichopra , here's a gift for your special day, coming tomorrow! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. @vashubhagnani @tinudesaiofficial @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @ajay_kapoor_ @pooja_ent @jjustmusicofficial @vishalmishraofficial @mekaushalkishore,” along with a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

To the post, Parineeti also responded by adding three heart eye emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, features a cast including Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, and Ravi Kishan, among others. The movie is inspired by the 1989 Raniganj Coalfields disaster and tells the story of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill and his team's efforts to rescue approximately 65 trapped miners. Originally titled The Great Indian Rescue, the film was renamed Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 6, 2023.

The upcoming romantic song from the movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is performed by Vishal Mishra. With music from Jjust Music, this lovely track highlights the heartfelt connection between Parineeti and Akshay, captivating the audience with its melodious charm.

