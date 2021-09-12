Akshay Kumar shares glimpse of PM Modi's letter after actor's mum's demise: Grateful for this amazing gesture.

Akshay Kumar lost his mum Aruna Bhatia last week as she passed away at a city hospital. The actor had rushed back from the UK to Mumbai just a day prior to her demise. The actor was flooded with condolence wishes from the film industry as well as fans. On Sunday, Akshay revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote a few kind words for him.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared an image of the letter that PM Modi wrote him after the actor lost his mum last week. In the letter, PM Modi mentioned how Akshay's success as an actor will always make his late parents proud. Sharing a glimpse of that letter, Akshay stated that PM Modi's comforting words will always stay with him.

The caption read, "Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe."

Take a look at 's post:

Akshay Kumar had taken to social media to announce the demise of his mother. The heartbroken actor had tweeted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's film to release on OTT on THIS date; Actor wishes to take the story to more fans