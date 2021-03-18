Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse of 'Ram Setu' muhurat puja in Ayodhya as he & team seek blessings of Lord Ram

Akshay Kumar has taken to his Twitter handle to share a glimpse of his upcoming film Ram Setu's muharat puja in Ayodhya.

, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuchha have jetted off to Ayodhya on Thursday morning to kick-start the shooting of their upcoming film Ram Setu. The film will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Now recently, Akshay has taken to his Twitter handle to share a glimpse of Ram Setu muharat puja in Ayodhya temple. Before starting the shoot, the entire team sought blessings from Lord Ram. In the picture shared by Akshay, two priests can be sacredly doing the muharat puja.

While sharing the picture, Akshay wrote, “Today, the blessings of Lord Rama were received at the launch of the film "Ram Sethu" in Sri Ayodhya. Jai Shree Ram! #RamSetu @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt @Abundantia_Ent @LycaProductions @primevideoin @vikramix @ShikhaaSharma03 #AbhishekSharma #DrChandraprakashDwivedi #CapeOfGoodFilms.” It is surely going to be a good start for the Ram Setu team.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, Akshay Kumar shared a picture with his co-stars of Ram Setu, Jacqueline and Nushrratt. In the picture, the trio can be sitting on the stairs of a chartered flight and having a candid chat session. While sharing the same, Akshay wrote: "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys."

Earlier this month, the Khiladi actor even shared a glimpse of the Ram Setu script reading session and wrote: "The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can't wait to begin filming this one."

Last year Diwali, the actor has announced the film Ram Setu. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the same.

