Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse into the world of Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez; To release on Diwali

Akshay Kumar just took to his social media space and shared a glimpse into the world of his upcoming film, Ram Setu . Featuring him with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles, the film will show Khiladi Kumar in a “race against time to see the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu”. The film is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali, which seems like the perfect time, given its subject. In the new still shared by Akshay, one can see him holding a firelight, while Jacqueline and Satyadev stand beside him. All the three actors are seen looking up with a shocked and amused expression. Sharing this still, Akshay captioned his post, “A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022.” He also tagged his co-actors, production banners Cape of Good Films, Abudantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions in association with Amazon Prime Video, and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Take a look at the new still from Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu:

Talking about the film at an event, Producer Vikram Malhotra said, “Ram Setu is an action adventure like no other that country has seen before. Following its theatrical release, the film will be available across 240 countries on Amazon Prime.”

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Malhotra had described Ram Setu as “a full-scale action-adventure entertainer”. He asserted, “It is exactly the kind of spectacle that will bring the people back into the theatres. I can’t divulge into the details of the content, but it’s just that kind of a film which balances traditional Indian film going values and entertainment values with a progressive mindset. It’s a prime candidate that people will find the appeal to flock in the theatres for”.

