Akshay Kumar shares heart-touching VIDEO on daughter Nitara’s birthday; Says ‘Daddy loves you’

Akshay Kumar is very close to his daughter Nitara and often shares pictures with her. He never misses a chance to surprise her and when it comes to her birthday, the Khiladi actor always pens down a beautiful note for her. Today, his girl has turned 10 years old and his daddy is very happy. To make it more special, he shared a video along with a beautiful note. To note, the actor was last seen in Cuttputlli co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you.” In the video, the duo is trying to walk in a desert while holding each other’s hands. A few days back also he had shared a picture with her and wrote, “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.”