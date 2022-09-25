Akshay Kumar shares heart-touching VIDEO on daughter Nitara’s birthday; Says ‘Daddy loves you’
Akshay Kumar’s daughter has turned 10-years-old today.
Akshay Kumar is very close to his daughter Nitara and often shares pictures with her. He never misses a chance to surprise her and when it comes to her birthday, the Khiladi actor always pens down a beautiful note for her. Today, his girl has turned 10 years old and his daddy is very happy. To make it more special, he shared a video along with a beautiful note. To note, the actor was last seen in Cuttputlli co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.
Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you.” In the video, the duo is trying to walk in a desert while holding each other’s hands. A few days back also he had shared a picture with her and wrote, “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.”
In the picture, both are seen walking in an amusement park in the UK. Coming back to his film, Cuttputlli is a remake of the Tamil film Ratsaan.
Watch the video here:
Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film has been shot in several locations in Mumbai, Spain as well as Dubai. The actor and Deepika will be collaborating for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express.
Also Read: Akshay Kumar 'felt closest to being a hero' after winning stuffed toys for his daughter Nitara; PIC