Akshay Kumar shares heartwarming song Teri Mitti to salute the medical staff on behalf of the entire country

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Akshay Kumar shares a heartwarming track Teri Mitti to show heartfelt gratitude and love to the warriors, the heroes and the brave souls, who are helping the nation to fight the virus.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has gripped the entire world including India. Government bodies and organizations alike have been trying to make people aware of the virus and the precautionary measures to avoid the same. In this difficult situation, our Bollywood celebrities are also trying to make citizens aware of this deadly virus through their social media accounts. From sharing motivational posts to interesting videos and even raising awareness about this deadly virus, these celebrities are doing every bit to motivate the fans to hang in a little longer against coronavirus outbreak.

While due to the lockdown citizens have been staying indoors, there are many unsung heroes in the country who have been struggling hard to curb the situation caused by the Coronavirus crisis. And in order to express gratitude toward the doctors, along with and others have come up with a special gesture for these soldiers in white. They have come with an inspirational song Teri Mitti- Tribute which is a recreated version of the popular song Teri Mitti from his film Kesari. Yesterday after sharing the teaser of the song, the makers have released the track today.

Teri Mitti is sung by renowned singer B Praak who had also sung the original track. In light of the recent incidents taken place, the tribute also pleads to the audience across the country and the world, to ensure the utmost respect and gratitude to the medical staff and the doctors. A special message in the end by is sure to bring a smile on all the faces!

Earlier, also sang the song 'Pyaar Karona' on the ongoing pandemic as he spread the message of love, kindness and patience in this crisis situation. Even John Abraham recited a motivational poem, 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' praising the medical team and the cops who are risking their lives to improve the situation amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Akshay along with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and others had also collaborated for the song Muskurayega India. Sung by Vishal Mishra, this motivational track motivated the citizens for a better tomorrow.

Credits :Twitter

