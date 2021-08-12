Akshay Kumar shares hilarious VIDEO of him and Huma Qureshi; Says, her “acting prowess much higher” than his

With Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom releasing in a few days, the actor is quite busy promoting the film on social media. Bell Bottom will be the first major Hindi film to be releasing in the theatres ever since Covid induced pandemic hit the country. Inspired from true events, this spy thriller also features a dynamic cast with actors like Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor, and . Releasing on 19th August, it will be shown both in 2D and 3D formats across theatres in the country.

Tonight, the ‘Khiladi’ actor took to his Instagram space to share a funny video featuring him and his co-star Huma Qureshi. In the video shared by Akshay, Huma can be seen dancing to some peppy music and generally having a good time in front of the camera. As the actress is busy doing some Bhangra, Akshay sneaks up behind her, and makes a ‘she’s crazy’ gesture pointing at Huma, in good humour. He then quickly exits the frame without saying anything.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote some rather sweet words for his Bell Bottom co-actor. His caption read, “A total nutcase, a darling at heart and a phenomenal actor! Even though @iamhumaq’s filmography is shorter than mine, her acting prowess is much higher. Watch out for her power-packed performance in #BellBottom. #7DaysToBellBottom”

To this, Huma responded in the comments saying, “Sirrrrr there is no one like you !!! You are pure heart. Can’t wait for the world to see our film.” Huma’s brother and actor Saqib Saleem also commented with a ‘Hahaha’ followed by red heart emojis.

Have a look at Akshay’s post here:

A couple of days back, Akshay also shared a post for Vaani Kapoor, who is the actor’s love interest in the film. Akshay wrote on his Instagram post, “Meet Bellbottom’s leading lady! She’s caring, intelligent and the backbone of my life. Watch our fun-loving story on the big screen.”

