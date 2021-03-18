  1. Home
Akshay Kumar shares his, Jacqueline & Nushrratt's 'version of India’s Got Talent’; See Hilarious Video

Akshay Kumar has yet again taken to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious video, featuring his Ram Setu co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
149197 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 04:19 pm
Akshay Kumar shares his, Jacqueline & Nushrratt's 'version of India’s Got Talent’; See Hilarious Video
Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly an active social media user. The superstar has recently returned from the Maldives after spending some quality time with his family. Now on Thursday morning, the star has flown down to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh with his upcoming film Ram Setu co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Before boarding the flight, the trio has also struck a pose for the paparazzi outside the airport. Akshay, Jacqueline and Nushrratt have headed to Ayodhya to kick-start the shooting of their upcoming Ram Setu. 

Now after sharing the glimpse of Ram Setu muharat puja, Akshay Kumar has yet again taken to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious video, featuring his co-stars Jacqueline and Nushrratt. In the video, the Bollywood divas can be seen doing makeup on a moving bus. In the video, the superstar can be heard saying "these girls have talents, chalti bus pe yeh log apna makeup kar rahe hai." Akshay also called them their own 'version of India's got talent.' While sharing the same, he wrote, "Sharing the view on my left and right...our version of India’s Got Talent  What say? @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Earlier, while sharing the glimpse of Ram Setu muharat puja, Akshay wrote, "Aaj Shri Ayoshya ji main film Ram Setu ke shubhaarambh par bhagwan Shri Ram ka aashirwaad prapt hua. Jai Shri Ram (Today, we got the blessings of Lord Ram as we kickstarted our film Ram Setu in Ayodhya) (sic)."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On Thursday morning, he shared another picture with his co-stars and wrote, "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys (sic)."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the upcoming film Ram Setu is being produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Earlier, in an interview with an entertainment portal, producer Vikram Malhotra had said, "Ram Setu is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha leave for Ayodhya to kick off 'Ram Setu'; PHOTOS

