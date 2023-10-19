Akshay Kumar shares PIC from his first time in front of camera; fans say ‘Old is gold’

Akshay Kumar is one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood. He has been in the industry for nearly three decades now. In a long illustrious career, he has been a part of various path-breaking films. The Mission Raniganj actor debuted in the Hindi film industry in 1991 with Saugandh. With his commercial success in the same year with Khiladi, there was no looking back for him. Looking back at his journey, the actor recently dropped his first photograph from the times when he faced the camera for the first time. The post shared by him left fans gushing over.

Akshay Kumar shares a throwback PIC while he was just 23

Today, on October 19, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback photograph from the times when he had faced the camera for the first time at the age of 23. He captioned the post, “Your firsts are always special (accompanied by a red heart emoji) And so is this photo, taken when I was 23…my first time in front of the camera and before I could realise, it soon became my first love, all thanks to your love. #ThrowbackThursday

Take a look:

Fans couldn't stop reacting to the post

Internet users couldn’t stop gushing over the post and minutes after it being shared, fans flooded the comments section of Welcome To The Jungle actor. A fan wrote, “Love you sir.. haters aayenge jaayenge, Bas aap tikhe rehna”, another fan commented, “Nice looking sir your first photo”.

A third fan wrote, “Old is gold.”

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Speaking of Khiladi Kumar’s work front, the actor was most recently seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue alongside Parineeti Chopra. Released on October 6, the film was based on the life of a mining engineer, Jaswant Singh Gill, responsible for saving 64 mine workers in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

In addition to this, Akshay has several exciting projects lined up. He is all set to star in the aviation thriller Sky Force. The Dinesh Vijan’s project also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. He also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline, which will reunite him with Raveena Tandon nearly after two decades. The actor has joined hands with Ali Abbas Zafar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Furthermore, he is quite busy with Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

