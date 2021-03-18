Akshay Kumar shares a pic with Jacqueline & Nushrratt ahead of Ram Setu muhurat shot; Calls it 'special start'

Akshay Kumar along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha are off to Ayodhya to shoot the mahurat shot of the film, Ram Setu. The film will be shot at multiple locations.

is busy with back to back shooting. He recently completed the shooting of Bell Bottom and Prithviraj. And he is currently shooting for Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan. He took out time and flew to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of the film Ram Setu. The actor has been accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film will be produced by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and directed by Abhishek Sharma. He has shared a picture on his Twitter handle and mentioned it as ‘journey begins’.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, actor wrote, “A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys.” Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in the film. Recently, Akshay posted a picture on his Instagram account with the film’s leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Abhishek, producer Vikram Malhotra, and creative producer Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film will be shot at multiple locations, while 80 percent of it will be based in Mumbai.

“The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one,” he captioned the image.

Check the Tweet below:

A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins.

Need special wishes from all you guys @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/AqdXeVZYGx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Akshay also has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The release date of the film has been announced as April 30. Apart from this, Akshay will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and Atrangi Re.

Also Read: Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar to be seen in different avatar; To shoot mahurat shot in Ayodhya this week

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter

Share your comment ×