Akshay Kumar shares Ram Setu co star Jacqueline Fernandez's hilarious 'Jugaad' to curl hair mid air; WATCH

A film that has been in the headlines for a while is Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu. Recently, a report had stated that the next leg of shoot of Ram Setu will be filmed in Daman instead of Sri Lanka due to permission issues and now, on Tuesday, Akshay and Jacqueline were off for the shooting. While heading for Ram Setu shoot in a chopper, Akshay and Jacqueline goofed around with each other and their hilarious banter is too cute to be missed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video of Jacqueline's 'Jugaad' of curling her hair while flying on a chopper to shoot location. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Ladies here’s a hack for y’all courtesy Jacqueline Jugaadu! Watch and learn how to curl your hair mid-air in a helicopter". In another set of videos that Jacqueline shared on her Instagram stories, we could see her filming Akshay and asking him, "What shoot are we going for?" Seeing her filming him, Akshay takes over her phone and begins filming her shenanigans.

Take a look:

Reportedly, Akshay and Jacqueline will be shooting the climax of Ram Setu in Daman instead of Sri Lanka as amid the COVID 19 pandemic, permission complications arose. Now, both the stars are off for the next leg of shooting for the film and their camaraderie with each other is certainly leaving all excited for the film. Previous portions of Ram Setu were shot in Ooty and the filming of the flick began from Ayodhya after the mahurat shot. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is backed by Aruna Bhatia; Vikram Malhotra.

