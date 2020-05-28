Akshay Kumar shares stills from PadMan on Menstrual Hygiene Day; Says 'Glad to push the envelope a little'

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Akshay Kumar shares a few stills from his 2018 movie PadMan with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte and hopes to move a step closer towards ending period poverty.

In the year 2018, R. Balki entertained the audience with an interesting film PadMan featuring , and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It revolved around Laxmikant (portrayed by Akshay) who is upset when he sees Gayatri (played by Radhika), his wife, using an unhygienic cloth during her menstrual cycle. Thereafter, he creates a machine that can make affordable sanitary pads and raises awareness with the help of Pari Walia (Sonam). The movie was inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

PadMan was released theatrically on February 9, 2018, but today on Menstrual Hygiene Day, remembers this 2018 movie by sharing a post about it on his social media account. Sharing two stills from the movie, one with Sonam Kapoor and one with Radhika where both the actresses are seen holding a sanitary pad, Akshay wrote, "t’s been 2 years to #PadMan and I’m glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation."

For the uninitiated, Menstrual Hygiene Day is an annual awareness day celebrated on May 28 to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management (MHM). It was initiated by the German-based NGO WASH United in 2014 and aims to benefit women and girls worldwide.

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Akshay Kumar is spending time with his family in Mumbai. However, Akshay has been coming out to help those in need and also urged people to stay indoors to keep themselves safe.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. It is a remake of a Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is the story of a man who is possessed by a transgender ghost and his life takes a funny turn post it. It was slated to release on Eid 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the film may release on an OTT platform.

