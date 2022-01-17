WATCH: Akshay Kumar shares a surreal experience with daughter Nitara at Ranthambore National Park

Being one with nature and animals - one of the most peaceful experiences of life. Often in the hustle-bustle of our fast-paced lives, we forget to step back, take a breath and enjoy the beautiful gift of life we are bestowed with, along with the people who matter in our lives. Akshay Kumar recently gave us a reminder to snooze off and take a breather with a reel that he uploaded on his Instagram and spoiler alert: Your cheeks will hurt from smiling too much!

In the reel that the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor put up on his Instagram, he could be seen living a beautiful, serene experience with his beloved daughter, Nitara Kumar. The father-daughter duo could be seen feeding some cows at a destination where nature is at its best: Ranthambore National Park. While little Nitara was a bit scared at first, Akshay, like the amazing father he is, encouraged her to pat the docile cow: What an absolutely adorable scene! Along with the post, Akshay penned down a sweet, heartfelt note about how he felt extremely happy at giving his child a lifetime experience of being one with nature. Moreover, he also added that he was hopeful about spotting tigers in the jungle. Finally, he added, ‘Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this.’ Truly, India is home to some of the most beautiful planets on the earth!

Check Akshay's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Raj Mehta’s ‘Selfiee’ where he will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar set to start 6 new projects in 2022; From Selfie to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & The End