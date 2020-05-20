Akshay Kumar shells out Wednesday Wisdom to deal with lockdown; Says ‘Sometimes it’s best to sit it out’

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share his words of wisdom along with a throwback photo. The Laxmmi Bomb actor gave his words of advice to deal with COVID 19 lockdown. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the lives of millions across the country have been affected. Due to the pandemic spreading across different states, a nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31. Even Bollywood stars are at home and speaking of this, is also spending time with his family in Mumbai. However, amid the lockdown, Akshay has been coming out to help those in need and also urged people to stay indoors to keep themselves safe. Now, once again, Akshay is back to motivating people to stay positive amid lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a throwback photo along with an important and positive message for fans. Not just this, Akshay also shelled out a word of advice for them on how to deal with the lockdown. Akshay asked people to sit it out and wait for the lockdown to end with his caption. The Laxmmi Bomb actor has been urging people to adhere to restrictions amid the lockdown. And once again, he used social media to give his words of advice to fans.

Akshay wrote, “Sometimes it’s best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.” Along with this, Akshay shared a throwback photo from a photo shoot. In the photo, the Laxmmi Bomb actor can be seen sitting on a chair in a pair of trousers, pink tee and blue shoes. Along with this, Akshay is seen sporting a cool pair of glasses.

Check out ’s latest post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. It is a remake of a Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is the story of a man who is possessed by a transgender ghost and his life takes a funny turn post it. It was slated to release on Eid 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, it has been postponed, Rumours are rife that the film may release on an OTT platform. However, nothing has been announced about the same.

