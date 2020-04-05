Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and other Bollywood celebs light diyas for #9baje9minute

In addition to the netizens, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and other Bollywood celebrities light candles and diyas for the 9baje9minute event.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the netizens and urged them to light diyas and candles on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes as a sign of unity amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and to show respect for the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and others working on the field during the ongoing crisis. Just like others, Bollywood celebrities too took part in the same today and shared videos of themselves on their social media handles. , , Neil Nitin Mukesh, , , Farah Khan, Arjun Rampal are a few to name who stood in solidarity and lighted diyas for the event.

"Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe #9Baje9Minute," captioned his post as he shared a picture of himself lighting a diya in his balcony. Shilpa Shetty lighted a candle and expressed her zeal saying, "Lights all around, even the moon is shining, such a wonderful time to show our solidarity. Everything is gonna be alright and we will fight this together," as she shared a video on her Instagram handle.

"#9pm9minutes .. we did it.. Hope you did too. Sending everyone, love light , grace , strength and positivity #proudindian #grace #strength #positivity #together #everythingwillbealright #standtogether," read her caption.

Karan Johar wrote, "Let there be light.....there is light at the end of this dark tunnel...." and shared a video of himself where he lighted torch and flashlight with his kids Yash and Ruhi.

