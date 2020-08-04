Akshay Kumar to shoot for Raksha Bandhan in a start to finish schedule from April 2021? Here's what we know
A day back, Akshay Kumar surprised everyone by announcing his film Raksha Bandhan with director Aanand L Rai. Not just this, what was even more surprising was the fact that his sister Alka was bankrolling it with Rai. On the festival of Rakhi, Akshay released an emotional poster where he was seen embracing his sister's on screen. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2021. Ahead of that, a recent report claims that Akshay will wind up shoots of his pending line ups and then kick off shooting for Raksha Bandhan.
As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Akshay is planning to kick off shooting for Raksha Bandhan in April 2021. Not just this, the report stated that Khiladi Kumar will shoot the film in a start to finish schedule. As per the report, the director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshi Sharma have collaborated for the family drama and their characters may be deeply rooted in the heartland of India and showcase the bond of love between siblings. Reportedly, director Aanand L Rai was excited to work with Akshay again.
As per the report, a source told the daily, “The plan is to go on the floors around April with a start-to-finish schedule. There have been several films on the brother-sister bond in the past, but we haven’t seen one in the last decade. Aanand and his writer, Himanshu (Sharma), believe in rooting their characters in the heartland of India where the sibling bond is still strong.” The report further stated that Akshay will finish Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey before working on Raksha Bandhan.
Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister. It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life. Directed by Aanand L Rai Written by #HimanshuSharma Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplofficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn
Meanwhile, when Akshay released the poster, he penned a sweet caption for the film. He even expressed gratitude to the director who was all set to co-produce the film with Akshay’s sister Alka. Raksha Bandhan will star Akshay in the lead and the poster left fans excited. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021.
