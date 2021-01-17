Akshay Kumar showers love on Twinkle Khanna as they clock 20 blissful years: You still make my heart flutter.

Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar shared a selfie which shows Twinkle Khanna wrapping her arms over his shoulder as they smile wide for their anniversary photo.

This ain't any other Sunday for and Twinkle Khanna! The couple are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary and the day has kicked off with the actor penning the sweetest anniversary for his wife, whom he adorably calls as Tina. Sharing a loved up picture on social media, wrote how a smile is never far when Twinkle is around.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Akshay shared a selfie which shows Twinkle wrapping her arms over his shoulder as they smile wide for the photo. The 'Bachchan Pandey' actor's super sweet anniversary wish read, "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near Happy anniversary Tina."

Check out Akshay Kumar's 20th wedding anniversary wish for Twinkle:

The couple are doting parents to two kids -- son Aarav and daughter . Akshay and Twinkle met back in the 90s during the shoot of a popular magazine. The actor has often confessed to having developed an instant crush on the actress back then. While their relationship began as a not so serious one, the couple confessed their feelings and began dating during the shoot of International Khiladi.

