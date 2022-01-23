Akshay Kumar shows off his desi side by feeding goats, thanks Mother Nature in this video

Akshay Kumar is one such actor who is unstoppable when it comes to working. Even a deadly pandemic like COVID-19 could not stop him from coming up with more than 2 films a year. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Khiladi Kumar is quite active on social media and makes it a point to share everything he does, with his fans and followers. Today, he took to his Instagram handle to share a cute video of him playing and feeding the goats.

In the video, we can see Akshay Kumar surrounded by a herd of goats. Akshay is trying to feed the goats with green grass and they seem to shower love on the actor by trying to jump on the actor. The Atrangi Re, actor looks happy and is smiling while feeding them. You can also see a flock of hens roaming around in the background. The song from his movie Kesari is playing in the background and while sharing this video, the actor wrote, “छोटी छोटी चीजों में बड़ी बड़ी ख़ुशियाँ मिल रही हैं…what more can we ask from the almighty?! Thank you God for every single day we are alive in the midst of nature. #AttitudeOfGratitude.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has a lot of films lined up this year too. Talking about one of his much-awaited films Bachchan Pandey, it got a new release date recently. The makers of the film that also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles have decided to move the release date from March 4, 2022, to March 18, 2022. This means that Akshay and Kriti will now arrive to entertain fans on Holi. Akshay shared new posters of the film and announced the release date. Fans of the Khiladi were excited to see him in a fun avatar.

