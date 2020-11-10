Akshay Kumar signs his FOURTH movie of 2021; Laxmii actor to star in Mudassar Aziz's comedy flick

Akshay Kumar has been roped in for Mudassar Aziz’s next. The shooting of the same will go on the floors from July next year.

is on a roll! Recently, the star wrapped the shooting of Ranjit M Tiwari’s spy-thriller Bell Bottom in Scotland. He is currently wrapping Yash Raj Films' period drama Prithviraj. Following which, Akshay will wrap his portion for Atrangi Re, which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. He kicks off 2021 with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey followed by Ekta Kapoor produced action-comedy. It has now been reported that the actor has signed yet another project. According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Akshay signed Mudassar Aziz’s next.

An insider told the publication that the movie is a whacky comedy. The actor agreed to star in the project as soon as he heard the subject. He is reportedly attempting to strike a "balance between real-life subjects, action thrillers, love stories with a difference, and laughter riots.” For the unversed, Mudassar has earlier directed romcoms like the Pati Patni Aur Who remake and Happy Bhaag Jayegi. This will be his first collaboration with . The shooting will go on the floors around July next year.

It has also been revealed that apart from this comedy flick, Akshay has been offered a social comedy and an action thriller. The source said that there are almost 10 movies on his discussion table and there are also talks about a show towards the end of 2021. Meanwhile, Akshay’s latest film Laxmii has released on an OTT platform. His cop drama, Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release in March this year, will hit the big screens in early next year, in between January and March.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

