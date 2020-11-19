Akshay Kumar slaps Rs 500 crore defamation suit against YouTuber who claimed he helped Rhea escape to Canada

YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui levelled various allegations against Akshay Kumar on several occasions in his videos and even claimed he was unhappy with Sushant bagging big projects.

has taken legal recourse after a YouTuber was arrested for raking in lakhs for posting misleading news in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on the video platform. Rashid Siddiqui, a 25-year-old civil engineer and youtuber from Bihar, has been accused of defamation, public mischief and intentional insult in a case filed by Shiv Sena's legal cell, reported Mid-Day. Siddiqui reportedly, through his videos, maligned the image of Mumbai Police and made videos on various conspiracy theories in the late actor's death case.

Not just that, he also named on several occasions in his videos and levelled various allegations. As per the report, Siddiqui claimed that the 'Padman' actor was unhappy with Sushant bagging big films like MS Dhoni and that he conducted 'secret meetings' with CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray and the Mumbai Police.

Siddiqui also linked Akshay Kumar and Rhea Chakraborty who was being investigated in the case and alleged that the actor helped Rhea to escape to Canada. Akshay has now filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against Siddiqui.

The report revealed that Siddiqui earned almost close to Rs 15 lakh in a span of six months and his subscribers also grew from 2 to over 3 lakh now. "The actor's death was used as an opportunity to earn money as people were curious about the case. Once the media started reporting different theories, YouTubers too grabbed the opportunity and started posting fake content. They maligned Mumbai police's image and earned money during the lockdown," a senior IPS officer told the portal.

