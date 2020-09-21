Akshay Kumar slays Monday in complete ‘Bell Bottom’ style as he drops a PHOTO from the film's set

Akshay Kumar is currently in the UK shooting for his next film, Bell Bottom. The actor shared a stunning photo from the sets in his look from the film and left netizens mesmerised.

Actor has been among the first superstars who resumed international shooting as he jetted off last month to Scotland with the team of Bell Bottom. Not just this, while shooting for Bell Bottom, Akshay has been spending time with family including Twinkle Khanna, daughter and son Aarav. Amid this, the actor recently shared a new still from the sets of his upcoming film Bell Bottom and left the internet mesmerised with his retro look as a spy.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Akshay dropped a photo in his get up from the film. Clad in a blue checkered blazer with a turtleneck white tee and a tan brown bag, Akshay could be seen sporting a moustache and a cool oversized pair of sunglasses. The whole look gave fans the 80s fashion vibes and left them excited about the upcoming film. The actor has been working very hard with other actors on the film and to ensure that safety is given priority, the team had jetted off in a chartered flight a while back.

Sharing the photo on social media, Akshay wrote, "#BellBottom #MonSlay." Soon comments started dropping in and fans loved the actor's look. On Aksay's birthday this year, Bell Bottom team had dropped his first look as the spy who is determined to fight the hijackers in the film.

Take a look at new still of Akshay from Bell Bottom:

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor also recently joined Akshay, , Lara Dutta on the sets of Bell Bottom. She will star as the leading lady of the film. Bell Bottom reportedly revolves around the hijacks in the 80s and Akshay will be seen playing the spy who saves the day. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani. It is slated to release next year on April 2.

