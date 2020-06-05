Akshay Kumar slips to 52nd spot in Forbes 100 List of World’s Highest Paid Celebs 2020 & is only Indian in it

Akshay Kumar is the only Indian who is a part of Forbes 100 list of highest paid celebs 2020. The actor, however, dropped from 33rd position with earnings of USD 48.5 million.

The year 2020 has not been great owing to the spread of COVID 19 across the world. Many of the countries were on lockdown to combat the spread of the virus and hence, for actors, shoots were stalled. Now, the Forbes 100 List of World’s Highest-Paid Celebs 2020 has been revealed and from India, only is on the list. The Laxmmi Bomb actor made it to the list of highest-paid celebs in the world for the year 2020.

As per the Forbes 100 list of highest-paid celebs, Akshay’s earnings have been estimated at USD 48.5 Million between the period of June 2019 to May 2020. Akshay made it to the list on the 52nd spot this year. Last year, Akshay was at 33rd spot and hence, this year, the actor has slipped 19 positions on the Forbes 100 List of highest-paid celebs. The Forbes report mentioned that due to the impact of the COVID 19 on the wealth of celebs, the list has changed for this year.

The report also mentioned Akshay's deal with OTT giant Amazon Prime for his web series The End as a reason for being in the list of the highest-paid celebrities of 2020. For this one deal, reportedly the Laxmmi Bomb actor made USD 10 million. Further, Akshay also made money with his films like Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom. Others who outranked include Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, Jackie Chan and more. Meanwhile, the top 10 people on the list include few names like Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

Amid the COVID 19 outbreak, Akshay has done his bit for those whose lives have been affected by COVID 19. The actor even went ahead and donated Rs 25 Crore to the PM-CARES Fund to help those suffering from the impact of Coronavirus.

