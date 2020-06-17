Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam and others pay tribute to the Indian army personnel martyred in Ladakh

Numerous Bollywood celebs have paid tributes and offered condolences to the family members of the Indian army personnel who were martyred in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Ladakh. Read on for further details.

As per the latest reports, at least 20 Indian army personnel have been injured and a few of them killed during a violent face-off with troops of China at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. This incident happened in the late hours of Monday, 15th June 2020. According to army reports, there have been casualties on both sides and a meeting has also been held among senior army personnel. Numerous Bollywood celebs have now taken to social media for offering their last respects to the martyred.

has shared the pictures of the martyred jawans in a tweet that reads, “Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families.” Sonu Sood has also shared the picture of Col. Santosh Babu who is among the martyred personnel and writes, “Santosh babu.. you will remain in our hearts forever. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. We Salute you and your family for what you did for our nation.”

Check out some of the tweets below:

Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation.

My heartfelt condolences to their families pic.twitter.com/tGOGTU61X6 — (akshaykumar) June 16, 2020

Santosh babu.. you will remain in our hearts forever. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. We Salute you and your family for what you did for our nation. #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/1tCBQrM7ab — sonu sood (SonuSood) June 16, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who got martyred We are deeply indebted to our Indian Army for their sacrifice and always upholding the security & integrity of the Nation. But really praying for peace & hope

Jai Hind #GalwanValley — (yamigautam) June 16, 2020

My deepest condolences to the families of the Martyred Officer and Jawans.

If you try a 1962, we'll remind you with a 1967.

It's about time that the Chinese transgression sees an end. #GalwanValley #IndianArmy #Ladakh #chinaindiaborder — Pranitha Subhash (pranitasubhash) June 16, 2020

My heart weeps to learn of the growing number of casualties on the Indo-China border. May God give strength and courage to the families of our martyred soldiers...really wishing this catastrophe away. #GalwanValley — Nimrat Kaur (NimratOfficial) June 16, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to the families of the Martyrs who lost their fighting for the nation in #GalwanValley. We are proud of our brave and selfless #IndianArmy and its soldiers! #JaiHind #JaiBharat pic.twitter.com/rHRKmB6bRE — Himansh Kohli (himanshkohli) June 16, 2020

Indian army has confirmed death of 20 soldiers.. could be more.. this feels so wrong We are all forever in their debt...they gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.. Deepest condolences to their families. Jai Hind #GalwanValley — Sophie C (Sophie_Choudry) June 16, 2020

Condolences to the families of the soldiers who laid their lives down in #Galwanvalley ... we are indebted to these brave hearts for life ... Jai hind — Neha Dhupia (NehaDhupia) June 16, 2020

A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/Kk2Wt0WdSs — Shikhar Dhawan (SDhawan25) June 16, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the#GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein. pic.twitter.com/PlvE9WStEY — Virender Sehwag (virendersehwag) June 16, 2020

As we can see, numerous other Bollywood actors including Yami Gautam, Pranitha Shubhash, Neha Dhupia, Nimrat Kaur, Sophie Choudhary, Himansh Kohli, and others have paid their tributes to those martyred during the line of duty and offered their heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased. Many sports personalities like Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan have also paid their last respects to the Indian army personnel who sacrificed their lives for the entire nation.

(ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan pays last respects to martyred Indian army personnel in Ladakh: It leaves me with a heavy heart)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×