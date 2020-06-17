  1. Home
Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam and others pay tribute to the Indian army personnel martyred in Ladakh

Numerous Bollywood celebs have paid tributes and offered condolences to the family members of the Indian army personnel who were martyred in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Ladakh. Read on for further details.
8181 reads Mumbai
As per the latest reports, at least 20 Indian army personnel have been injured and a few of them killed during a violent face-off with troops of China at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. This incident happened in the late hours of Monday, 15th June 2020. According to army reports, there have been casualties on both sides and a meeting has also been held among senior army personnel. Numerous Bollywood celebs have now taken to social media for offering their last respects to the martyred.

Akshay Kumar has shared the pictures of the martyred jawans in a tweet that reads, “Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families.” Sonu Sood has also shared the picture of Col. Santosh Babu who is among the martyred personnel and writes, “Santosh babu.. you will remain in our hearts forever. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. We Salute you and your family for what you did for our nation.”

Check out some of the tweets below:

As we can see, numerous other Bollywood actors including Yami Gautam, Pranitha Shubhash, Neha Dhupia, Nimrat Kaur, Sophie Choudhary, Himansh Kohli, and others have paid their tributes to those martyred during the line of duty and offered their heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased. Many sports personalities like Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan have also paid their last respects to the Indian army personnel who sacrificed their lives for the entire nation.

(ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan pays last respects to martyred Indian army personnel in Ladakh: It leaves me with a heavy heart)

Credits :Twitter

