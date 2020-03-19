Akshay Kumar spends time with Nitara in garden ‘chattering’; Twinkle Khanna is not happy about it; Here’s why

Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara spend quality time together in the garden amid Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and wifey Twinkle Khanna are spending quality time together at home since film shootings have been canceled and film releases pushed. Thanks to social media, Twinkle Khanna has been sharing glimpses of how she and her family are spending time together at home and today, since most of the actors are in quarantine, wife and writer Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of and daughter while they chatter away to glory and as a result of which, Twinkle Khanna struggles to focus on writing.

In the photo which gives us a glimpse of how Akshay is spending his quarantine period, we see Akshay Kumar and Nitara sitting in the garden, while Twinkle is not too happy about it as she is unable to focus on her work. Twinkle gives us a glimpse of her laptop while Akshay and Nitara are looking at Twinkle from the garden, and alongside the photo, Twinkle wrote, “Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwritingspotisthebathroom…”

Soon after, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, left a laughing emoji on the photo and Namrata Shirodkar dropped heart emojis as she reacted to the photo. A few days back, in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, several cine bodies and production houses halted shoots and since theatres across the nation are shut, films releases have been postponed and since Akshay’s Sooryavanshi was scheduled to release on March 24, the makers pushed the films release. Post Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Botton.

Check out the photo of Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara as they spend time together:

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's LEAKED video from Sooryavanshi is worth your attention; Check it out

Credits :Instagram

Read More