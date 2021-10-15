Akshay Kumar to star as war hero Major General Ian Cardozo in Aanand L Rai's 'Gorkha'; See FIRST Look Posters

Films on War heroes, who laid down their lives for the nation, often fill us up with pride and now, Akshay Kumar is all set to present one such tale in his next titled Gorkha. On the occasion of Dussehra, Akshay announced his next collaboration with director-producer Aanand L Rai and it happens to be a biopic based on the life of the iconic war hero of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles), Major General Ian Cardozo. Akshay will headline the film and will essay the role of the iconic war hero on screen.

Taking to his social media handles on Dussehra, Akshay revealed his first look as the war hero. In the posters, Akshay looked fierce as the soldier who is all set to march into battle with the enemy. Sharing the first look posters, Akshay wrote, "sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film."

Take a look:

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Aanand L Rai said that he was excited to collaborate for a third time with Akshay after Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. He also said that he was honoured to present the tale of the 1971 War hero. For those unaware, Major General Ian Cardozo is a decorated war hero whose courage and sacrifice for the nation during the 1971 war is an inspiration. He also has authored several books including 1971 - Stories of Grit and Glory from the Indo-Pak War. The film on his life will see Akshay step into his shoes and it will be directed by National Award-winning director, Sanjay Puran Singh.

Major General Ian Cardozo AVSM SM also spoke up about the film in a chat with Hindustan Times and said, "I feel honoured for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Aanand and Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army."

Gorkha will be presented by Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai together and is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Besides this, Akshay is also headlining Rai's Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. The shooting of the film recently wrapped up in New Delhi. Not just this, Akshay is also a part of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

