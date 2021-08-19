Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom full movie LEAKED online post theatrical release

After almost a long wait, theatres opened up in several parts of the country and Bell Bottom released. , Lara Dutta starrer spy thriller released on August 19 in theatres. However, just hours after its release, reports came in that Bell Bottom was leaked in full HD online and was available for download for free on pirated websites. Websites like Tamilrockers, filmywap and others reportedly had Bell Bottom's HD version available as per Filmibeat. The portal claimed that the film was leaked just a few hours after Bell Bottom's release.

This Akshay Kumar starrer had been one of the most anticipated films as it didn't just end the wait for his fans to see him in a good spy thriller but also unlocked cinemas amid the ongoing pandemic. While theatres remained shut in several states, Bell Bottom did get release in several places including Punjab, New Delhi and more. However, now, reportedly, the film has been leaked online by online pirated websites and it surely is a big setback for the makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Previously too, pirated websites like Tamilrockers, filmywap and more have created the menace of piracy. Even starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked online, despite the superstar's stern warning to all such websites.

Talking about Bell Bottom, the spy thriller showcases how Akshay goes on a mission to save passengers of a hijacked flight. It stars Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi and her look impressed everyone when the trailer dropped. and Vaani also are a part of the film. It is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment.

