Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom producer, Nikkhil Advani confirms talks for direct to digital premiere

Pooja Films, who are also producing Bell Bottom, on the other hand have released a statement requesting to not speculate and wait for an official announcement.

Over the last few days, there have been talks going on across the trade that starrer espionage thriller, Bell Bottom, is in advanced talks for a direct to digital route. It was also revealed that the producer, Jackky Bhagnani has demanded Rs 150 crore from a digital platform for a direct to digital premiere, and he would take the route of bypassing a theatrical release only once they get the same amount. Soon after, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Nikkhil Advani, who is also one of the producers of Bell Bottom confirmed that they are in talks with Hotstar for a direct to digital premiere.

Confirming the development, he said, “I believe it is being considered. But the final monetizing lies with Pooja Entertainment.” The quote of Nikkhil Advani confirmed the Pinkvilla newsbreak of Pooja Entertainment (Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani) being in talks with multiple digital players, however, waiting for the right money before doing the paperwork. Right after this statement, the second producer, Pooja Entertainment, gave out a statement saying that nobody but them have the mandate to make a statement regards to any development of the film.

“Pooja Entertainment would like to quash all speculation in some sections of the media regarding the release of our upcoming film "Bellbottom". Any announcement regarding the impending release of the film will be made by Pooja Entertainment at the opportune time. Nobody other than Pooja Entertainment has the mandate to make any statements with regards to any development with the film. We would like to request the media to support us as you always have and refrain from publishing any information that is not officially communicated by us. Stay safe and mask up. Our prayers with one and all,” read an official statement.

We wonder, what’s going on. Did Nikkhil Advani spill the beans on the status of Bell Bottom much before it was meant to be out? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know on the status quo of Bell Bottom – if it eventually opts for a theatrical release or takes the OTT route.

