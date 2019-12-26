Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz in trouble; PIL filed in Karnataka High Court seeking a stay

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka high court seeking a stay on Good Newwz and it is filed by a Mir Sameem Raza, President of a Mysuru-based NGO called Yes Trust.

, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz, which has been receiving rave reviews from the critics, is facing a legal trouble. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka high court seeking a stay by a Mir Sameem Raza, President of a Mysuru-based NGO called Yes Trust. As per News Minute's report, the vacation bench of the high court is likely to hear the petition on the day of its nationwide release i .e. December 27.

The PIL claims that the movie is misdirecting people, making people question the credibility of IVF centers and the makers are portraying how there is higher chance of semen mix-up in IVF cases. The part of the petition reads," The movie is about two childless couples, who come for IVF treatment, and the sperms get exchanged. This is bound to create a lot of confusion and uncertainty about the credibility of IVF treatment itself. As childless couples are already under immense social and psychological pressure, this may further cause emotional disturbance for them."

The petition also states that the film showcases an IVF company called Indira IVF and they are in business already and the petitioner claimed that it is wrong product placement. The petitioner has also named the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as a respondent. Speaking of the movie, the same is comedy-drama and is directed by Raj Mehta. The film is produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

