Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 2 clocks 8 years, 5 reasons why we feel the film is full on paisa vasool

Housefull 2 starring starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade and others clocks 8 years today, and we rounded up five reasons why we feel the film is full on paisa vasool. Read on!

Back in 2010, treated his gazillion fans with a film called Housefull, directed by Sajid Khan, and back then, little did we know that such would be the film’s success that the makers, in a span of 10 years, would dish out four installments of the film. That’s right! After Housefull, it was in 2012 that Sajid Khan directed Housefull 2 and in 2016, Sajid Khan directed the third installment of the film and in 2019, it was Farhad Samjhi who turned director for the fourth installment of the film.

Having said that, today, on April 5, 2020, Housefull 2 starring , John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Shazahn Padamsee, Chunky Pandey, Mithun Chakraborty, and Randhir Kapoor has clocked 8 years, and all the memories of the film are so fresh in our mind and memory that it feels like it was only yesterday that the film was released. Moving on, as the cast of the film celebrates the film, we rounded up five reasons as to why we feel that Housefull 2 is a complete masala entertainer or in lay man’s term, full on paisa vasool. Talking about the film, Housefull 2 (2012) grossed 1140 million $ in India and it was the fourth most successful film of the year.

Housefull 2 had Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor share the frame

Besides Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and other actors, one reason why we feel that Housefull 2 deserves to be watched again and again is because of veterans like Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty coming together on screen.. Yes, it is not every day that we get to see such veteran actors share the same frame and therefore, we feel lucky that Housefull2 gave us the chance to watch them together on screen.

’s item song- Anarkali Disco Chali

If we talk about item songs, a handful of songs that immediately make it to our memory have to be songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnam, and Anarkali Disco Chali, among others, and what is common amongst all these item songs is of course, Malaika Arora. You see, it is not every day that you see Malaika Arora burn the dance floor on the 70mm screen, and therefore, one reason why we feel Housefull 2 is full on paisa vasool is plainly because of Malaika’s song

Akshay Kumar’s epic dialogue

‘Kyu Thak Rahe Ho’ is one dialogue that still reverberates in our heads because soon after the release of Housefull 2, Akshay Kumar’s this dialogue became super famous especially because of the unique way in which the actor said it. Even though it has been a whopping eight years to the films’ release, but till date, whenever we hear this dialogue on our television sets or Youtube, we are bound to burst into laughter. Isn’t it?

Johnny Lever’s comic timing

Besides the songs and dreamy sequences and grand sets, one actor that deserves a special mention for the film is comedian Johnny Lever. Yes, nowadays, we don’t see him quite often on screen, however, all the comedy lovers will swear by the fact that back in the day, Johnny Lever was the most sought after comedian, and due to his absence from films these days, one reason why Housefull 2 turned out to be an out and out entertainment is because of this actor.

