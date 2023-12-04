Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 gets postponed to 2025; makers promise ‘top-notch VFX’

Housefull 5 has been one of the much-awaited films of Akshay Kumar. Over the years, fans have been relishing the dose full entertainment and laughter riot. While the fans were looking forward to the release of this much-anticipated film backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the makers in the latest update announced the postponement of its release date to deliver a ‘great cinematic experience’ with ‘top-notch VFX’.

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 gets a push in its release date

A while back, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pictures announcing the push-in Tarun Mansukhani's directorial, Housefull 5 release date. To make an official announcement on the same, the actor took to his social media and shared a couple of pictures. The first photo features the announcement poster which mentions, ‘India’s biggest comedy franchise is back’ with the release date i.e. June 6, 2025.

The following picture has an official statement shared by the team which reads, "The Houseful franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025."

Take a look:

Earlier the comedy caper was expected to hit the big screens next year i.e. on Diwali 2024. However, the latest announcement has left ardent fans to go into a state of frenzy. Speaking of its casting, the makers are yet underway in talks with A-Listers to join hands with Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh in the iconic film franchise.

Remarkably, the love of fans for the franchise can be anticipated from the fact that it will be the first franchise to have five films under its kitty. The last installment in the franchise i.e. Housefull 4 was released back in 2019.

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that makers will be taking Housefull 5 on floors from 15 January 2024. In the past, the ace producer Sajid had also confirmed his plans of making the film on a massive budget of nearly Rs. 350 crores and shooting extensively in the UK.

It is worth mentioning that Akshay and Sajid have earlier collaborated on movies like Jaan-E-Mann, Heyy Baby, Kambakkt Ishq, and others.

