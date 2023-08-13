Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has a musical connection to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2; Details inside

The Hindi film industry is currently experiencing its very own Barbenheimer moment. The movie OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam arrived in cinemas last Friday on August 11 at the same time as Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma’s Gadar 2. Despite the box office clash, both the films are performing exceptionally well at the box office and have also received rave reviews from the audience. Many viewers have gone for back to back shows on the same day to experience the fun of both highly different but entertaining movies. There is also no bitterness between the cast and crew of both projects which has been proved by the fact that OMG 2 actually has a musical connection to Gadar 2.

Akshay Kumar sings Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 song in OMG 2

People who have watched OMG 2 took to their social media handles and shared an interesting observation from the film. There is a reference to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 in the Akshay Kumar movie. It features a sequence where Akshay, who plays Lord Shiva’s messenger is lying under a tree at night and drunkenly singing the lyrics of the famous song ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’.

One netizen said, “The sweetest part of #OMG2 was @akshaykumar singing “Udja Kaale Kawan” from #Gadar2. No bad blood despite the clash.”

Another user wrote, “OMG2 highlight is when Akshay Kumar sings "Ghar Aaja Pardeshi"....Gadar movie song.”

For the unversed, the track belongs to the original film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and has been recreated for the sequel. The romantic melody has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

More about Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

These films have some similarities and differences. They are both sequels to highly successful films and boast of a stellar star cast. On one hand Akshay’s film is a comedy drama which teaches an important social message, while Sunny’s movie is aimed toward the masses with action sequences and powerful dialogues. But both have been called highly entertaining and enjoyable. They have respectively collected Rs 23 crores and Rs 81 crore in India in two days. Catch them in a theater near you!

ALSO READ: Is Akshay Kumar disappointed about OMG 2 receiving A certificate from CBFC? Actor says THIS