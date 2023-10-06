Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2’s OTT release date gets preponed; Film to release on THIS date

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has garnered eyeballs ever since it hit the big screen on the 11th of August, this year. Being a sequel to the 2012’s Oh My God, the second part of the franchise also received just as much love as the first part did. Notably, fans went gaga after it was earlier announced that the film will hit OTT platform Netflix on the 8th of October. But it seems like the “surprise” didn’t just end there as now, the film will come a day earlier on OTT, leaving fans waiting for the entertaining weekend binge watch.

OMG 2 set to drop on Netflix tomorrow

Taking to Instagram, Netflix announced that the film will hit the OTT platform tomorrow, 7th October. Notably, it was earlier shared that OMG 2 will stream on Netflix from October 8th onwards. The news came as a surprise for fans, who were eagerly waiting for the film to binge watch this weekend. In the official post shared by Netflix, Akshay Kumar was seen sharing the news in a video. Check out the post below!

More about OMG 2

Written and helmed by Amit Rai, the movie is a spiritual sequel to its first part and dwells on the topic of sex education in India. Notably, it got engulfed by controversies related to censorship prior to its release as the Central Board of Film Certification suggested several cuts and modifications in the story and provided it with an adult certificate due to its theme. The movie finally hit the big screen on the 11th of August, alongside Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. However, despite the box office clash, the movie did turn out to be a massive success.

ALSO READ: OMG 2 OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer online