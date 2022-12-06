Akshay Kumar starrer OMG- Oh My God 2 to be based around 'sex education in schools'; Report

Akshay Kumar is an actor who needs no introduction. His decades-long Bollywood career speaks for itself. In over 30 years of acting, Akshay has appeared in over 100 films including Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Rowdy Rathore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Good Newwz, many more. The actor recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the event, Akshay revealed that his next project will be based on sex education.

Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay was talking about OMG- Oh My God 2 which will reportedly be a hard-hitting yet entertaining courtroom drama wherein a concerned citizen moves the court and asks for compulsory sex education in schools. Just like the first part, the sequel will also have a divine connection. "The writers and director Amit Rai have smartly incorporated the God element and the unusual court case revolving around sex education. The makers are confident that it’ll pull audiences and ignite a discussion," said the report.

Akshay Kumar talks about the film

Earlier, speaking at the Red Film International Festival, Akshay revealed that it is one of the best films he has ever made and it is a very important subject. Talking about the subject, he said that in a lot of places, it is not there and sex education is one topic that he would like all the schools in the world to have. "It’s going to take time to release, it’s going to be April [or] May," said the actor.

OMG 2 posters

Apart from Akshay, OMG- Oh My God 2 will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. In 2021, the actor unveiled the first posters from the movie and wrote in his caption: "‘कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’ Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव"