Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan to release on August 11 & clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is one such actor who always surprises fans with his back-to-back movie announcements. Well, he had announced Raksha Bandhan a couple of months ago and we even got to see several videos and pictures from the sets. We know that ever since the movie was announced, fans have been jumping with joy and eagerly waiting for it. But it looks like you will not have to wait for much longer as taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay in an official announcement revealed that Raksha Bandhan will be releasing on August 11, 2022. The point to be noted here is that Akshay will be clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is releasing on the same date.

In the post that Akshay Kumar shared we can see the motion poster of Raksha Bandhan that looks extremely colourful and vibrant. In the video it is written, ‘return to feelings on the most auspicious day 11th august’. Sharing this video, Akshay wrote, “Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August.” Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will also be releasing on the same day and it would be interesting to see this box office clash.

Check out Raksha Bandhan’s motion poster:

Raksha Bandhan marks the reunion of Akshay and Bhumi after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which co-incidentally was again an Independence Day weekend release. It's directed by Aanand L Rai, with Zee as the studio partner. While there has been a trade chatter that the movie is taking a direct to digital route, we confirm that the movie is set to be a theatrical release on August 11, 2022 as scheduled.

The release week of Raksha Bandhan is loaded with holidays - with Raksha Bandhan on August 11, Independence Day on August 15, Parsi New Year on August 16 and Janmashtami on August 18.

