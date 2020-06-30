Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi & Ranveer Singh's 83' set for theatrical release on Diwali, Christmas respectively

Cinema chains including PVR, INOX, Wave Cinemas and Carnival Cinemas have confirmed that Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83 will have a theatrical release.

It has been more than 3 months that theaters have been shit due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, many a few of the most anticipated movies of the year are skipping the box office and directly heading to the OTT platform. After Gulabo Sitabo, on June 29th, it had been announced that Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara, and Lootcase are among the many movies that are directly releasing on the online platform this year.

But there are some movies that are keen on been released on the big screen. As per reports, Cinema chains including PVR, INOX, Wave Cinemas and Carnival Cinemas have confirmed that Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83 will have a theatrical release. Though the release date of the films has not been announced yet, it is said that Sooryavanshi will be released this Diwali whereas 83' this Christmas. The cinema chains like PVR, INOX and more have announced the movie theatrical release on their social media handles.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Yunus Sajawal and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty, the film features as the titular character opposite . The film co-stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena and Javed Jaffrey, while and reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise's previous films. It is the fourth installment of Shetty's Police Universe.

Talking about 83', directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

