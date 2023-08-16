Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome 3 to release on Christmas 2024; film is titled Welcome to the Jungle

News about the third installment of the Welcome franchise has been in the headlines for a long time now. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Welcome 3 is finally happening and Akshay Kumar will be reuniting with producer Firoz Nadiadwala for the project. Many casting additions including those of Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt were also reported by Pinkvilla. Now, the release date and the official title of the film has been announced.

Welcome 3 starring Akshay Kumar to release on Christmas 2024

The official title of the film has been announced as ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. It will be arriving in cinemas on the occasion of Christmas 2024. The team looks forward to entertaining the audiences in the holiday season. Interestingly, the original film Welcome was also released on Christmas in 2007.

Talking about the genre of the movie, a source stated, "“It’s a comedy set in the jungle. The idea is to create a one of its kind adventure comedy, that amps up the scale over the earlier two parts.” Akshay will be returning to the comedy franchise after missing out on the second part.

More about Akshay Kumar's film Welcome to the Jungle

Pinkvilla had reported about many other actors who would be joining the cast of the film. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor who gave life to the famous characters of Uday and Majnu in the original film won’t be reprising their roles. Instead, the Munnabhai duo Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt, will be replacing them. Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are set to join the project as lead actresses and will bring more chaos to the story. It has also been learnt that Suniel Shetty who shares a great friendship with Akshay and the producer of Welcome 3, has also come on board for a new character.

According to a source, the film is ready to go on floors. Shooting locations have been locked and work on the action scenes and character looks has started. Apparently, a special photoshoot has been done for the official announcement of the film, which is expected to drop very soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani join Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3