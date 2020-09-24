Akshay Kumar to start shooting for Prithviraj in October as makers rebuild the dismantled sets? Find Out

Currently, 53-year-old Akshay Kumar is shooting in Scotland for Bell Bottom alongside Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor

As we speak, is shooting in Scotland for Bell Bottom alongside Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor, and it was on the sets of Bell Bottom that the actor celebrated his 53rd birthday. Now that we have embraced the new normal amid the Coronavirus pandemic and shootings of films and TV shows has started, it is now being reported that post Bell Bottom, will start the shooting of Prithviraj. That’s right!

As soon as Akshay Kumar wraps up the shooting of Bell Bottom, he will head to Mumbai and dive headlong into the shoot of Prithviraj co-starring Manushi Chhillar. Sadly, due to the pandemic, the shooting of the film was postponed and later, due to Mumbai rains, the makers of Prithviraj had to dismantle the outdoor set of the film, which resembled 12th century palace in Dahisar. Now as per a report in Mid-Day, director of the film has instructed the team to kick-start the groundwork of the film so that the film can go on floors in October. That’s right! Prithviraj, based on the ruler of the Chahamana dynasty, will mark the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar.

Directed by Mohalla Assi fame, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, reports suggest that Prithviraj will lock horns with starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Diwali 2020. Besides, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and the film release got postponed and no new release date has been announced yet. However, Akshay Kumar’s will be seen as a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb and the film will witness an OTT release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan's CLASH is on; it's Radhe vs Prithviraj on Diwali 2020

Share your comment ×