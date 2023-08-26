Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Sky Force in Lucknow; Videos from set go viral - WATCH

Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of OMG 2, the spiritual sequence of the 2012 film, OMG! Oh My God. But at the same time, the actor has commenced shooting on his next project Sky Force in Lucknow. The videos from the set of this shoot have now gone viral and here’s everything to know about them.

Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Sky Force

According to some reports, OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar arrived in Lucknow on August 24 to begin shooting for his next film Sky Force. Surprisingly, he made a remarkable entry at the shoot location of Sitapur as he landed via a chopper. Have a look:

Interestingly, as soon as Akshay Kumar landed in Lucknow, a few photos and videos of the actor went viral on social media. In one of the clips, the Kesari actor is seen smiling while looking at the cameras.

In another video, a shooting sequence can be seen where a man in all-black outfit runs while a series of explosives blow off in the background. Have a look:

About Sky Force

Helmed by Maddock Films, and directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani, the filming of Sky Force is underway at the PAC Battalion in Sitapur that has now been converted into an air base for the film. Reportedly, the plot of the film is amid a backdrop of the Indian Air Force.

Advertisement

Moreover, the movie will mark Akshay Kumar’s on-screen reunion with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. At the same time, the film will also feature newcomer Veer Pahariya in a lead role.

Work front of Akshay Kumar

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has quite a few projects in the pipeline. The actor is all set to work in the next instalment of Housefull.

At the same time, the 55-year-old actor will be seen in Welcome 3 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he will unite with Tiger Shroff for the first time. Additionally, he will also be seen in Khel Khel Mein, Jolly LLB 3, and the remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Apart from this, the actor's survival-thriller The Great Indian Rescue will release on October 5. Tinu Suresh Desai’s film will feature Parineeti Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Virendra Saxena, and Pavan Malhotra in key roles.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to reunite on Welcome 3 after 20 years