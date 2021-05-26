Akshay Kumar steps up amidst COVID 19 to provide 3600 dancers with a month’s ration

Akshay Kumar through maverick choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s foundation decided to donate monthly ration to 3600 dancers.

COVID 19 pandemic has been just as hard on the entertainment industry as other sectors. Film production has come to a complete halt and there is mostly no backup source of earning for daily wage workers. Dancers, lightmen, spot boys, and other utility workers who thrive on the per day wages while walking out a film set have found themselves without any work or earning. Several celebrities have acted as good samaritans in these times and now joined hands with the legendary choreographer Ganesh Acharya through his foundation to donate a month’s ration to 3600 junior dancers of the film industry.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ganesh Acharya was asked by long time collaborator on his 50th birthday as to what gift would he like to have and he asked Akshay to donate a monthly ration to junior choreographers, aged dancers, and background dancers coming to a total tally of about 3600. As the news goes, Akshay agreed to the birthday wish and acted like a true humanitarian by deciding to donate monthly ration through the Ganesh Acharya Foundation dedicated to helping out people in need amidst COVID 19. Ganesh’s wife contributes a lot of her time and effort to personally overseeing the distribution of the food under COVID 19 protocols.

The dancers will get an option to either take money for a month’s ration in cash or get the food delivered to their house through the foundation. On the work front, Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood awaiting the release of several big-budget films including Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu.

