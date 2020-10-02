Akshay Kumar strikes a perfect pose with Vaani Kapoor as he heads back after completing Bell Bottom; See Post

After completing the shooting of Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar is all smiles as he is heading back with his team.

After witnessing a complete lockdown for over four months in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, the entertainment industry is finally coming back to normal. While several celebs have resumed shooting, has shared a piece of good news with his fans as he has wrapped the shooting of his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. The superstar had resumed shooting for the movie amid the pandemic along with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and and had shot in Glasgow and London.

In fact, as per the recent update, the Khiladi Kumar is heading back to Mumbai. Akshay even shared a beautiful pic with Vaani wherein he was seen striking a perfect post with a backdrop of a plane before they took the flight after wrapping Bell Bottom and was quite elated about it. He captioned the image as “Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic! Now it’s time to head back #JetSetGo.”

Take a look at ’s recent pic with Vaani Kapoor after wrapping Bell Bottom:

Interestingly, Akshay had recently shared a new poster of the movie on social media and revealed that Bell Bottom will be hitting the theatres on April 2 next year. Certainly, it made the audience quite elated as the theatres have been shut for over six months now. However, it is reported that the theatres will be opening soon with 50% occupancy.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who has several interesting projects in the pipeline, is expected to begin shooting for his first period drama Prithviraj soon. Bankrolled by YRF, the movie will mark the big Bollywood debut of beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

