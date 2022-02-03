Akshay Kumar strolls in cop avatar, Rakul Preet enjoys in Mussoorie snowfall amid Ratsasan remake shoot; WATCH

This week, superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Rakul Preet Singh hit the headlines when they headed to Mussoorie to kick off the shooting for the Ratsasan remake at the hill station. Not just this, soon videos of Akshay and Rakul hit social media where the two were seen shooting on the streets of Mussoorie. Now, on Thursday, Akshay and Rakul seemed to have taken a break from shooting to enjoy the snowfall in Mussoorie. We know this as the two stars shared glimpses of their fun in the snow on social media.

Taking to his Instagram reels, Akshay shared a video in which he is seen clad in a cop uniform with aviators. The superstar was seen clad walking and enjoying the snowfall and enjoying the weather in Mussoorie amid his shooting. Akshay expressed gratitude to his profession that allowed him to travel and enjoy such sights. He wrote, "Grateful to have a job which helps me live such beautiful experiences. Mussoorie, you’re a dream to shoot in." On the other hand, Rakul also shared two photos in which she is seen enjoying the snow. The actress wrote, "Snow much fun" as she dropped pictures of chilling in the freezing weather.

Have a look HERE:

Originally, Ratsasan was helmed by Ram Kumar and it stars Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul and Saravanan in the lead. Now, Akshay and Rakul will be seen in the Hindi remake of the film. Besides this, Akshay recently wrapped up the shooting for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also soon kick off the shoot for Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi.

On the other hand, Rakul will be seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. She also has Chhatriwali in the pipeline.

