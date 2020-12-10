Akshay Kumar ‘is sulking’ after Twinkle interviews Christopher Nolan: I’m only one left to meet visual genius

Twinkle Khanna recently got an opportunity to interview Christopher Nolan and this has left Akshay Kumar ‘sulking.’ Khiladi Kumar’s reaction is simply unmissable.

After Dimple Kapadia got an opportunity to work with Christopher Nolan in Tenet, her daughter Twinkle Khanna recently interviewed the ace filmmaker. For the unversed, the author got the chance to interact with him as his film dropped in India this month. But it seems like, this has left ‘sulking’ as he is the only person in his family who is yet to meet the “visual genius.” Khiladi Kumar expressed the same on his social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared his wife's interview and said that he is not getting to meet the ace director. He wrote, “First my mom-in-law worked with #ChristopherNolan and now the wife gets to interview him...seems like I’m the only one left in the family yet to meet the visual genius! Watch this interview while I sulk @TweakIndia.” The National award-winning star had earlier shared his proud son-in-law moment and shared a picture of Christopher’s hand-written letter written to Dimple Kapadia.

While expressing his happiness, he said, “Here's my proud son-in-law moment! Christopher Nolan pens a heartfelt note to Dimple Kapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn't have been able to move in awe but having watched her on screen working her magic in Tenet, I couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma.”

First my mom-in-law worked with #ChristopherNolan and now the wife gets to interview him...seems like I’m the only one left in the family yet to meet the visual genius! Watch this interview while I sulk @TweakIndia pic.twitter.com/CWI2BRxaVv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2020

On a related note, in the video interview, Twinkle asked the director about his idea behind making Tenet and his thought process for having her mother in the film. Nolan also shared his views on Bollywood movies. Earlier in an interview with IANS, Dimple had talked about working with the American film director and said she was hesitant to do the film as she was not comfortable with herself and her capabilities. She added but after doing a Nolan film, she realized she didn't have to worry because he “takes care of everything."

