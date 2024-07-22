Akshay Kumar sums up his holiday mood in poet Bashir Badr's 'gem' shayari; pens, 'Kya khoob likha hai'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in the industry. However, his recent film Sarfira tanked at the box office. The actor has several projects lined up. But currently, he is in a holiday mood and shared what he is up to. The actor recently suffered from COVID-19 but later tested negative for the test.

Akshay Kumar explores shayari by poet Bashir Badr during his holiday

On July 22, a while ago, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and shared a screenshot from one of the shayari of the famous Indian poet Bashir Badr.

Sharing the picture, he captioned it, "On a holiday and in the mood to read some shayari. Came across this gem by Bashir Badr sahab. Kya khoob likha hai !"

Have a look:

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 starrer shoot wraps up

A few days ago, the director of Jolly LLB 3, Subhash Kapoor, and the producers Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda made a collaborative post to share pictures from the film sets, with the first one featuring Akshay and Arshad Warsi posing alongside the makers.

The following picture gave a glimpse of a special wrap-up cake, following the pictures of the enthusiastic team celebrating the shoot's completion. The caption alongside the post read, "We make Some films for Fun …Some to run our kitchen …Some to just be in the game …But we make #JOLLYLLB to feel proud.. The story will not only entertain the audience but will also spread a message to keep the human inside alive in all of us."

"It makes me immensely happy & proud to have completed the filming of part 3 with a dream cast and never say no Team. Can’t wait to release it in theatres soon #JollyLlb3in2025," the post's caption further read.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you about the plot line of the film earlier this year, in February. A source close to the development informed us that just like the last two outings, the third installment will also be a situational comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary system.

“It’s essentially a fight between the two Jolly’s – Akshay & Arshad – with Saurabh Shukla as the judge. The makers have zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the earlier two Jolly LLB films. The film will essentially be shot in Mumbai and at real locations in Rajasthan,” the source informed earlier.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Khel Khel Mein and Singham Again.

