Akshay Kumar is a superstar, can ace any genre and be best in everything says Bell Bottom co star Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom, opened up about her experience of working with the superstar. The actress claimed that the actor is talented enough to pull off any genre.

A film that kicked off and wrapped up shooting amid a global pandemic of COVID 19 was and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom. While it surely became an achievement to shoot the film successfully amid a pandemic, it wasn't an easy task. Talking about the experience of working with Akshay for the first time, Vaani Kapoor explained, in a recent chat with a daily, how he kept the entire unit together amid the shooting of the film in the UK.

In a recent chat with IANS, Vaani spoke about Akshay and her experience of working with him in Bell Bottom. Talking about Akshay, Vaani could not stop praising him. She claimed that the actor can 'ace any genre.' Further, she shared that on the sets, he was friendly and that he ensured that the entire crew and cast would sit together for lunch and dinner with each other like a family. The War star also mentioned that one can learn from Akshay by observing how he works on the set.

Talking about him, Vaani said, "For me, Akshay sir is a superstar in every possible way. He is such an enthralling actor and I am only grateful to be sharing screen space with him. He is so fascinating as an actor. He can pull off action, comedy, romance, thriller, and be the best in everything. can ace any genre! He is so talented and experienced and one can only observe and learn from him all the time." Further, she said that she is a person who after shooting would like to be on her own. But, she explained that Akshay would get the cast and crew of Bell Bottom to sit down together during lunches and dinners.

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta, . It was shot and completed amid the pandemic in the UK. It is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhaganani. Bell Bottom will release on April 2, 2021. Besides this, Vaani also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. Currently, Vaani is in Chandigarh as she is shooting for her film with Ayushmann. It is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

